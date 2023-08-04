SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Less than a decade after its christening, the USS Sioux City will be decommissioned in mid-August.

Officials representing the public as well as private sectors said that they received official notice of the decommissioning. The USS Sioux City (LCS-11) decommissioning will take place Monday, August 14, at 10 a.m. at Naval Station Mayport, Florida.

In late July, a Navy spokesperson told KCAU 9 said the USS Sioux City and three other LCS will be decommissioned within the 2023 fiscal year, which ends September 30, 2023.

The “Report to Congress on the Annual Long-Range Plan for Construction of Naval Vessels for Fiscal Year 2023” states that the continued use of the LCSs would “imposes significant cost to upgrade it to a common configuration.”

The USS Sioux City was christened on January 31, 2016, in Marinette, Wisconsin. The ship was later commissioned in November 2018. Ship crews often made visits to Sioux City.