USS Sioux City participates Virginia maritime festival

NORFOLK, Va. (KCAU) — The USS Sioux City has docked at the Nauticus Pier to participate in a festival held in Norfolk, Virginia.

Every year Harborfest is a celebration to highlight Norfolk's rich maritime history and is celebrated with the help of the Navy.

The USS Sioux City arrived at Norfolk early Friday afternoon after the Parade of the Sails took place earlier. The USS Sioux City will welcome the public aboard to meet the sailors and tour the ship starting this afternoon. More tours will take place on Saturday and Sunday afternoon

Navy Munitions Command, Detachment Swells Point rendered a 21-gun salute this afternoon to signal the entrance of the USS Sioux City into the harbor; as well as, the official start of Harborfest. The U.S. Fleet Forces Band will also be performing for free later this afternoon for the public in Town Point Park. Also, performing later Friday afternoon at Harborfest will be the U.S. Fleet Forces Brass Band Navigators, which is a New Orleans-style brass ensemble with a wide-ranging collection of classical and contemporary hits.

Throughout the weekend there will also be displays and demonstrations by the Coastal Riverine Squadron 4, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Detachment Norfolk, and Navy Recruiting District Richmond.