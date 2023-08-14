SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The first US Naval Vessel to be named after Sioux City was decommissioned on Monday, only five years after it was first launched.

Michael Gossett, Commanding Officer, USS Sioux City (LCS 11), salutes his arrival during a decommissioning ceremony for the ship at Naval Station Mayport, Aug. 14, 2023. LCS 11 was the first US Navy vessel to bear the name of Sioux City, Iowa and is home ported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla. Sioux City returned from 4th Fleet to complete her first successful deployment on Dec. 4, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

The USS Sioux City was decomissioned at Naval Station Mayport, Florida at 10 a.m., less than a decade after its christening. The vessel was one of several littoral combat ships being taken out of service.

The USS Sioux City would impose a significant cost to upgrade, according to the Report to Congress on the Annual Long-Range Plan for Construction of Naval Vessels for Fiscal Year 2023. Decommissioning the USS Sioux City and eight other Freedom-class LCSs would allow for “investments in higher priority capability and capacity.”

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott told KCAU 9 that a legacy fund was created to provide financial support to crew members of the ship and family members. Scott also expressed concerns about decommissioning the vessel.

“51 senators can’t do something about this and question the navy then we have way too big of a defense budget. That’s ridiculous,” Scott said, “It’s a waste of money that never should have happened and we should have gone to private citizens and raised the kind of money we raised to have a big event, it’s just ridiculous.”

USS Sioux City took 4 years of design and construction before being christened on January 21, 2016. The vessel was commissioned in November 2018.

In its short lifespan, the USS Sioux City made was deployed to help with a counter-narcotics operation, where $24 million of suspected cocaine was seized in two drug busts in 2021.