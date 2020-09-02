USS Sioux City deploys to help counter-narcotics operation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11) has deployed to help with a counter-narcotics operation.

According to a release, the ship is heading to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility and will be supporting an enhanced counter-narcotics operation in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. Sioux City’s operations will involve practical exercises with partner nations.

“We are excited to begin the ship’s maiden deployment and live up to our motto ‘Forging a new frontier,'” said Sioux City’s commanding officer Daniel Reiher.

The USS Sioux City is equipped with surface warfare mission package personnel, a U.S. Coast Guard law enforcement detachment, and an aviation detachment to operate an embarked MH-60S Seahawk helicopter and an MQ-8B Fire Scout Vertical Takeoff Unmanned Aerial Vehicle.

“Preparing for this deployment has been very challenging, as this is my first deployment,” said Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Luz Peña, a Sioux City crewmember. “It has helped me learn the importance of my job and teamwork, as they are both critical to completing our mission.”

The ship is attached to U.S. 2nd Fleet and is one of the four deployable littoral combat ships under Surface Division Two One, a naval station in Mayport, Florida.

Latest Stories