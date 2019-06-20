USS Sioux City crew members to visit namesake city

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City will be hosting crew members from the USS Sioux City this weekend.

The crew members will be at several events while in the area. Residents are encouraged to attend the events and meet the crew members.

Next weekend (June 21 & 22) a few members of the USS Sioux City Blue Crew & USS Sioux City – Gold Crew will be visiting… Posted by Siouxland Chamber of Commerce on Friday, June 14, 2019

Members will be on Open Line with Charlie Stone Friday at 8 a.m. At 10 a.m., the crew members will give an update at a city press conference. They will then check out Food Truck Fridays at noon.

Crew members will stay active Saturday as they help out at the Food Bank’s Leader of the Park at Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve from 8 to 11 a.m. They will then participate at Camp High Hopes Ribfest from noon to 2 p.m. Finally, they will hand out free souvenirs at 5 p.m. as the Explorers take on the Sioux Falls Canaries. They will also throw the first pitch at 6:05 p.m.