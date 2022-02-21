SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A proposed bill could change cell phone laws for Iowans.

Under state law, texting is not allowed but Iowans can still make phone calls. A proposed bill would prohibit people from making phone calls on handheld devices.

Jeremy McClure, the Community Policing Sergeant with the Sioux City Police Department said sometimes it’s tricky to tell if someone is calling or texting and the bill could provide clarity.

“It could potentially make it a little easier to enforce just the simple fact if it looks like they’re using their phone or have their hand on it and such, it could be considered a violation,” McClure said.

Under the proposed bill, making calls with hands-free devices would still be allowed. The bill has advanced in committees in both the House and Senate.