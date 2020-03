CHICAGO, Il (KCAU) – The United States Hockey League (USHL) has suspended game play effective immediately due to COVID-19.

The Sioux City Musketeers Hockey Team are members of the USHL.

The USHL said in a statement that the decision was made unanimously by the USHL Board of Directors “with the best interest of USHL athletes, staff, officials and fans in mind.”

All hockey activities, including practices, workouts and meetings have been suspended until further notice.