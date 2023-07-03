BLAIR, Neb. (KCAU) — A nationwide research project is underway in Siouxland, and while the subject is miles below the surface, scientists are using airplanes to collect the data.

It’s part of the U.S. Geological Survey’s Earth Mapping Resources Initiative, or Earth M.R.I. The goal is to locate mineral deposits buried deep underground in the United States.

“So in essence, there’s this huge funding from the government that they’re trying to allocate to the best way possible to try and understand geology of the entire country. And this has been selected as one of those focus areas because there is potential for critical minerals in this area,” Field Crew Chief Charles Jarrett said.

Critical minerals are substances that are used to manufacturer everything from rechargeable batteries to medical implants, and even everyday items like cans and appliances. Researchers believe there may be deposits of Nickel and Cobalt under Siouxland.

For the next 4 to 6 months, Geologists and Pilots will be working to survey 105,000 square miles in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, and Minnesota over what’s known as the Spirit Lake Tectonic Zone.

The Spirit Lake Tectonic Zone (in blue) is the focus of the USGS Airborne Survey.

One plane is being used to conduct the survey through pre-planned flight paths that do not exceed 1,000 feet above the ground.

“We fly at 300 feet when we’re over non-built-up areas like farmland and the 1,000 feet if we’re flying over a built-up area so a town,” Assistant Chief Pilot Steven Hyde said.

The low-flying plane will be around for the rest of the summer. And the plane is equipped with instruments that map deposits in the Spirit Lake Tectonic Zone.

“The airborne survey has two measurements going on at the same time. One is magnetic, so what we’re doing is measuring the earth’s naturally occurring magnetic field. The second thing we’re doing is collecting radiometric data, so there’s something called a spectrometer on the belly of the airplane…and that measures naturally emitted radiation coming off the ground’s surface,” USGS Research Geophysicist Benjamin Drenth said.

And if you look up, there’s a chance you’ll see a survey plane.

“We might be able to bring another plane here in the future but right now we just have one aircraft available. And we’ve actually hired several pilots recently so we could have an excess of a dozen pilots rotating through this location,” Hyde said.

The data collected from the Spirit Lake Tectonic Zone survey will be made available to the public upon completion.