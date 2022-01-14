SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There’s no time like the present. That’s the message local used car dealers have for people considering selling their used cars to local shops.

Jerry Felix, the general manager of LaFleur Auto Sales in North Sioux City, said he buys roughly three used cars each month from off the street and it’s an important source for inventory.

“That’s great for us if we haven’t got trade-ins,” Felix said. “We don’t have the new cars, so it helps when people come in and bring their cars into us for us to buy them.”

Prices for used cars hit an all-time high in 2021.

Tyler Swanger, the sales manager with Vern Eide Honda in Sioux City, said one important factor can play a big role in how much Siouxlanders can get for their old cars.

“Some of the biggest impacts that you’ll see on value is going to be the condition,” Swanger said. “That could go down to how you took care of your vehicle, down to tire tread depth, or just overall condition if it’s been in an accident.”

Swanger said dealers can’t be too picky and this is the ideal time for Siouxlanders to sell their old cars.

“If you know somebody or if you’re looking even just selling your used vehicle on your own, this is probably the time to do it.”

Both Swanger and Felix say mid-size SUVs are the highest kind of car in demand as winter weather approaches.

