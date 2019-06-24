Use safety when lighting off fireworks

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Independence Day is all about celebrating the United States of America. When it comes to lighting up the nation’s sky, there are some precautions that need to be made.

“They look really cool. The packaging is super pretty, and they look really pretty in the sky, but at the end of the day, they are explosives so it’s really important to be safe, especially with little kids around. Safety is super important.” said Callahan

Chrissy Callahan has many fond memories of shooting off fireworks with her father in Siouxland every Fourth of July.

“He’s been teaching me how to do fireworks since I was itty itty bitty, and he has been teaching us how to be safe. Stay at a close distance always wear closed-toe shoes so I’m so so so excited,” said Callahan.

Sioux City police say those safety measures are extremely important.

“Every year, we seem to see a flow of people coming through the ER whether it’s a burn or a firework went off and the explosion happened. Use a little common sense,” said Lt. Chris Groves.

Local fireworks stands also try to remind people about those common sense safety rules. Don Lantis from Lantis Fireworks says he often lets his customers know how they should handle his products.

“Don’t let a baby hold a sparkler. You hold their hand and do the sparkler movement with them. I don’t care if they say ‘I’m a big boy.’ No, cause the sparkler is white hot, not red hot. It will burn clear to your bone, so that is the most dangerous thing I have in the building is the sparkler,” said Lantis.

Before you use fireworks, remember to check each city’s rules for when and where you’re allowed to use fireworks.

“We will have officers out that will just handle fireworks calls because we get a volume of those,” said Groves.

If you are planning to set off some fireworks around Sioux City, it is only allowed in Sioux City July 3 and 4 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

In South Sioux City July 1 to 5 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

And in North Sioux City, it is from June 27 to July 7 from 7 a.m. to 12:01 a.m