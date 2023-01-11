VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — The National Music Museum will be hosting an event to debut the latest exhibit to celebrate 50 years in the making.

According to a release from the University of South Dakota (USD), the museum has made a special exhibition in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

The exhibit is called “As Good as Gold: The First 50 Years,” and will open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, January 19, at 5 p.m.

The exhibit will feature some of the instruments that shaped the music museum during its first 50 years of history, as well as explore how the museum’s findings have evolved.

Themes in the exhibit include “Filling the Gaps,” “Once in a Lifetime,” “Crescendo,” “Utley and Bates,” and “Fine-Tuning.”

The exhibit will be open to the public starting on January 20, and operations will run from Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Additional info about the exhibit and other museum attractions can by found on the National Music Museum Facebook page and website.