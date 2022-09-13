SIOUX FALLS, S.D.— South Dakota fourth-year junior Madison Harms has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Volleyball Offensive Peak Performer of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.



Harms, honored for the fourth time in her career, averaged 3.33 kills per set at the South Dakota Classic, where the Coyotes went 3-0 with wins over CSU Bakersfield, Northern Colorado, and the Big 12’s West Virginia. Harms contributed a career-high 22 kills in South Dakota’s five-set victory over Northern Colorado on Saturday and earned her 400th career block. Harms, a native of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, was named the South Dakota Classic MVP for the second consecutive season and her .401 hitting percentage leads the Summit League and ranks 35th in the NCAA overall.



“Madison was incredible this weekend,” said head coach Leanne Williamson . “She has worked really hard to be the best version of herself and she did that this weekend, getting better with each match. Saturday’s match against Northern Colorado was one of the most dominant performances I have seen in a while. I am excited to see what she is able to continue to accomplish throughout this season!”



South Dakota, now 8-1 on the season, heads to Tampa, Florida, for the Bulls Volleyball Invitational Sept. 16-17.

