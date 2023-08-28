(KCAU) — Several Siouxland businesses and communities have obtained funds from the USDA to strengthen rural infrastructure.

North West Rural Electric Cooperative received a $300,000 grant to help fund a facility expansion of the Promise Community Health Center in Sioux Center. The project is expected to create 18 jobs.

The Clay-Union Electric Corporation obtained a loan of more than $5,000,000 to build a headquarters facility. The company is based in Vermillion, South Dakota.

The City of Neligh, Nebraska received a nearly $2.5 million loan to build three miles of water main throughout the city which includes constructing several water mains, fire hydrants, and bores under existing driveways and crossing Highway 275.