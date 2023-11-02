SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The USDA announced that 10 rural projects in Iowa received funds to improve electric infrastructure, expand business, and reduce energy costs, including some from the northwestern part of the state.

Western Iowa Power Cooperative in Denison received an $11 million loan. It’s to connect 220 consumers and build and improve 62 miles of line.

Northwest Iowa Power Cooperative in Le Mars got a $3.5 million loan. It will help with improvements to the generation system.

Some Iowa rural farms and businesses obtained Rural Energy for America program grants, including one in Siouxland. Tye Steffen received nearly $12,000 dollars to install a 20.5-kilowatt solar array at his grain production farm in Clay County.