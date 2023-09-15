SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The funds will be used for tree planting and maintenance along with restoration.

In the next 5 years, the city plans to implement strategies to re-establish a multi-generational tree canopy.

The plan includes planting and establishing trees in neighborhoods across South Sioux City, removing dead, diseased, or structurally unsound trees, and educating the community on the importance of trees.

The funds are provided through the Urban and Community Program Inflation Reduction Act grants and are part of a $1 billion investment by the USDA to provide access to trees and the benefits therein.

