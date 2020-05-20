USDA designates Siouxland counties as primary natural disaster areas due to 2019 floods

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) – U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue designated several Siouxland counties as primary natural disaster areas due to last year’s floods.

With the designation, producers in those counties now have until January 6 of 2021 to apply for emergency loans through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The loans can be used to help farmers replace essential items such as equipment or livestock. They can also be used for reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.

Those counties include Union, and Yankton counties in South Dakota; Woodbury, Plymouth, Sioux and Lyon counties in Iowa; and Cedar, Dakota, and Knox counties in Nebraska.

The Farm Service Agency (FSA) will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

Farmers can contact their local USDA service center for more information on eligibility requirements and application procedures. Additional information is also available online at farmers.gov/recover.