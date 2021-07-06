USDA announces change affecting prevented planting payment for cover crops

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Risk Management Agency (RMA) announced a change to rules regarding cover crops.

The USDA said in a news release that agricultural producers with crop insurance can hay, graze, or chop cover crops for silage, haylage, or baleage at any time and still receive 100% of the prevented planting payment.

The purpose of cover crops is to help maintain healthy soil, and officials said using cover crops is an important step to conservation while farming.

“We work diligently to ensure the Federal crop insurance program helps producers effectively manage risk on their farms while also conserving natural resources. We are dedicated to responding to the needs of producers, and this flexibility is good for agriculture and promotes climate-smart agricultural practices. We are glad we can better support producers who use cover crops,” said Acting RMA Administrator Richard Flournoy.

In the past, cover crops were only allowed to be hayed, grazed, or chopped after November 1 or the prevented planting payment would be reduced by 65%.