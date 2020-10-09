USDA announces $22 million in grants to upgrade fueling infrastructure for biofuels

(AP/KCAU) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on Thursday the recipients of $22 million worth of Higher Blend Infrastructure Incentive Program grants to upgrade fueling infrastructure.

The grants would make it possible for fuel retailers, such as gas stations, convenience stores, and fuel distribution sites across 14 states to upgrade pumps, fuel lines, and storage tanks.

The Higher Blend Infrastructure Incentive Program is designed to increase the use of higher blends of ethanol fuel and biodiesel.

This is the first round of awards out of the $100 million program, which includes 15 sites in Iowa to receive the grants.

Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Executive Director Monte Shaw made a statement in response to Thursday’s announcement.

[Thursday] we see the fruits of an effort that began just over a year ago when a coalition of Midwestern lawmakers, led by Senator Joni Ernst, met with President Donald Trump to discuss restoring biofuel demand destroyed by EPA’s abuse of RFS exemptions. IRFA members thank Senator Ernst for her leadership in ensuring the Trump administration prioritized biofuels infrastructure and thank Secretary Perdue and his team for following through on President Trump’s commitment to grow consumer access to higher biofuel blends around the country.

Finally, we thank Iowa retailers for stepping up to participate in the program. The 15 Iowa fuel suppliers receiving grants today are leaders in bringing cleaner-burning lower-cost fuel options to consumers. From Iowa Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Executive Director Monte Shaw

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the grants in several stops on Thursday including two locations in Iowa.

In May the government announced it would allocate $100 million for a program to help businesses upgrade gas pumps, fuel lines, and storage tanks to sell gas and diesel fuels with higher ethanol content such as E15.

Critics called the announcement a Donald Trump administration election-year stunt.

