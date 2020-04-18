USDA announces $19B relief program for farmers, producers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) – A month after the coronavirus pandemic started shuttering the United States, many are starting to see the ripple effect from all the closures.

President Donald Trump addressed the financial impact being felt by food producers.

“I’m also announcing that [U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue], who happens to be right next to me and the Department of Agriculture will be implementing a $19 billion relief program for our great farmers and ranchers as they cope with the fallout of the global pandemic,” said Trump.

The program, called Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), includes direct payments to farmers and ranchers from the USDA as America’s producers start feeling the strain from closures. Producers are dumping product that would otherwise go to market.

Perdue said that this will not be the only relief needed.

“Based on industry estimates of damage, Mr. President, it is becoming apparent that we’ll need the additional CCC funds as we continue to track the economic losses. Secondly, and this is really important as well, the USDA will be purchasing $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy, and meat products to be distributed to Americans in need through our food bank networks,” Perdue said.

Of the money, $1.6 billion will go to hog producers. Soybean and corn producers can expect a total of nearly $4 billion out of the relief plan.

Additional program details can be found by clicking here.

