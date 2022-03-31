SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota women’s basketball team will be searching for a new head coach.

Dawn Plitzuweit has been announced as West Virginia’s newest coach. The Mountaineers play in the Big 12.

West Virginia announced the move in a Tweet.

Plitzuweit recently led the Coyotes to their first NCAA Tournament win and first Sweet 16 appearance this season. South Dakota has won the last three Summit League Tournament titles in a row.

She has a record of 158-36 during her six years at USD and won Summit League Coach of the Year three times.

Before coming to USD, Plitzuweit coached at Northern Kentucky.