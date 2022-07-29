SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The University of South Dakota announced Thursday that it is participating in the Grow with Google Indigenous Career Readiness Program.

The initiative helps prepare Native students for the workforce through digital skills training and career workshops.

Megan Red Shirt-Shaw, the USD Native Student Services director, said the university is excited to partake in the partnership.

“This program will allow us to provide further opportunity to connect and create community for our students in their professional careers and aspirations. We are grateful to the Partnership With Native Americans team for their support in these efforts,” she said.

Over the next four years, the partnership will provide curriculum and trainers at tribal colleges and universities, high schools, and vocational programs.

Google aims to help train 10,000 Native students by 2025.