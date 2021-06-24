USD to host South Dakota Special Olympics Summer Games

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — The Special Olympics has returned to Siouxland and is to be held at the University of South Dakota.

The Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company (VCDC) announced that Special Olympics will be held at the USD Lillibridge Track Complex on Saturday from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

After 50 years, the games are coming back to Vermillion in 2019, then had to be canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. To reduce risk this year, the event has been shortened to one day.

USD Athletic Director and Summer Games Organizing Committee Chair Nate Welch said the event this year is special after they missed the opportunity to host last year due the pandemic.

“However, as numbers are low in South Dakota, we feel confident that we can give our athletes the chance to safely compete, and we are taking extra precautions to ensure this. The 2019 Special Olympics were held in Vermillion, and we are thankful to get another chance, and we cannot wait to welcome them back to Vermillion!”

The Special Olympics Summer Games states that through sports training and competition, people with intellectual disabilities benefit in many ways.

To sign-up to volunteer at this event, register by clicking here. For more information about the South Dakota Special Olympics Summer Games, contact Megan Davidson, Director of Strategic Communications and Tourism at Megan@VermillionChamber.com or call the VCDC offices at 605-624-5571