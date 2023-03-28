VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — The use of artificial intelligence (A.I.) in the classroom and the possibility of cheating has been widely reported on, but at the University of South Dakota (USD), people are learning about several far-reaching positive applications.

Students, faculty and guests gathered Tuesday at Old Main to hear from several experts on the subject during the 3rd Annual A.I. Symposium. New advancements are being used in the real world allowing students to tap into these new and powerful tools.

KCAU 9 spoke with one of the students about how they see A.I. impacting them.

“One of the huge areas of research in one of my areas of research through my undergraduate and graduate has been using it in the medical space and using if for better medical diagnosis. We can us A.I. to get better diagnoses for diseases and we can use it for newer diseases,” said Josh Henderson, a USD Computer Science graduate student.

Some of the work USD has done with the tech is develop a tool to help doctors diagnose COVID-19.