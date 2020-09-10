USD reveals new eSports arena

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – The University of South Dakota celebrated a new eSports arena Wednesday evening.

“It’s just such a large room and space for everyone to recreate with each other,” said Derek Bierschbach, founder of the USD Esports Club.

Bierschbach was able to give his input on the design of the $200,000 project.

“We have 24 high in gaming PC’s with 12 in use due to social distancing. We also have these TVs, we have both consoles, a PS4 and Xbox One as well as a lounge area,” said Bierschbach.

The new facility is providing students with a place to practice with one another outside of their dorm rooms or apartments.

“Some people didn’t even know what their teammates looked like, but with this space, there is a lot of opportunities for team building and being around your teammates more,” said Bierschbach.

“It’s just going to be a blast to see all these teams and people coming together this year,” said Sean Fenenga, a member of the USD Esports club.

Fenenga is a senior at USD. This is his second year on the eSports club. He’s one of the first students to use the new equipment.

“I’ve never played on PC until this year, so this year is going to be a big stepping ground for playing PC and learning how to use mouse and keyboard,” said Fenenga.

Fenenga says he’s eager to see what the year will bring for him and his teammates as they approach competition season.

“Throughout the years, we can have a wall of fame of tournament winners. We are sponsored by the Mountain Dew Game Fuel, and hopefully we can get a mini-fridge and some other stuff,” said Fenenga.