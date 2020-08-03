USD Law School gets name change

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – This morning, the University of South Dakota announced some changes for their law school.

The school is now the University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law, in honor of Siouxlander David Knudson.

It was Knudson’s friend, Denny Sanford, that donated $12.5 million dollars to the school, providing 10 scholarships every year and the new name in Knudson’s honor,

“This certainly secures a very strong legal future for the state of South Dakota. It helps us attract and retain the best and brightest for the legal system in the state of South Dakota,” said University president Sheila Gestring.

Knudson says, he was shocked when he first found out what his friend did, but is glad the money is going to the future of law in South Dakota

