USD hosts Veterans Plaza dedication

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – Veterans in Vermillion have a new space to call their own.

The University of South Dakota dedicated a Patriots Plaza to local veterans, including late Sioux City native Col. George “Bud” Day.

The plaza is located in the center of the campus but today’s ceremony took place inside because of recent weather. The plaza commemorates alumni and those who have have served in the military.

The dedication recognizes all veterans and reminds folks of the lives that have been lost.

“As a student here in 2004, I wish we would have had something like this to walk by and see every day, not only recognizing the service of veterans past but also thinking and reflecting on the service that I’m about to embark upon,” said Major Christopher Mercado, of the U.S. Army.