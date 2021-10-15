USD hosts 2nd annual Music is Alive Festival

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — The University of South Dakota Music Department will be hosting the Music is Alive Festival Sunday afternoon.

The free outdoor concert will be held at Prentis Park in Vermillion at 2 p.m.

“We are excited to share the wonderful efforts of our student musicians both at USD and Vermillion High School with the community,” said Chair and Director of Choral Activities, David Holdhusen, “This event was born last year out of necessity due to COVID-19 and the challenges of music performance for an indoor audience. The overall reception of the community was so great that we felt like we had to continue this event.”

The event will feature nine ensembles from USD and Vermillion High School.

Patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets to move around the park freely between performances.

The concerts will be centered around the stage on the south side of the park and there will be three separate locations in that area where performances will take place.

“I think the festival is a wonderful showcase that demonstrates that music is thriving in the entire Vermillion community,” Holdhusen said.

The schedule is as follows: