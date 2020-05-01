USD business students get hands-on experience during pandemic

VERMILLION, South Dakota (KCAU) – Business students at the University of South Dakota are getting some hands-on experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The students are launching a new business consulting program to help South Dakota businesses survive and stay competitive during this unusual time.

The Dean of the Business School, Venky Venkatachalam said this is a chance for students to get rail world experience and do some good at the same time.

“Why can’t we now gather the students and also seek projects real-world problems from the businesses in the state and connect the two together so that’s kinda what ended up with this business consulting group,” Venkatachalam said.

The students will be helping local businesses for four to eight weeks while business owners deal with repercussions from COVID-19.