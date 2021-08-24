USD brings back COVID-19 dashboard to track real-time cases

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — The University of South Dakota, along with the state’s five other public universities, is offering a COVID-19 dashboard.

USD discontinued their dashboard over the summer months but brought it back as the fall semester begins.

The dashboard shows unofficial, self-reported data involving positive cases of students and staff.

The five categories of self-reported data include:

  • Total number of current (active) self-reported USD faculty, staff and student positive COVID-19 cases
  • Total number of current (active) self-reported USD faculty/staff positive COVID-19 cases
  • Total number of current (active) self-reported USD student positive COVID-19 cases
  • Total number of currently quarantined and isolated USD faculty, staff and students (this includes students who may live off-campus or who have returned home to their permanent residences)
  • Total number of currently quarantined/isolated students in on-campus university housing

USD created the dashboard last year to report real-time data about the number of positive COVID-19 tests for students, faculty, and staff.

For a current count of positive COVID-19 cases in Clay County and throughout South Dakota, visit the DOH website.

