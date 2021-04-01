USD breaks ground on new School of Health Sciences building

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — The University of South Dakota broke ground on a new building Thursday afternoon.

A $1 million dollar gift from Delta Dental of South Dakota helped spur the construction of a new health sciences building.

The inside of the three-story, 45,000 square-foot building features modern classrooms, labs, and simulation centers.

The building will house many programs of the School of Health Sciences, including dental hygiene, nursing, physician assistant, addiction counseling and prevention, medical laboratory science, public health and health sciences, and social work.

Construction of the new health and sciences building is projected to be completed by August 2023.

