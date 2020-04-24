USD asking community to help make masks out of T-shirts

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – The University of South Dakota (USD) is looking for community volunteers to help make face masks for people in Vermillion.

USD is providing the materials for people looking to help out. Cotton t-shirts are avaliable for pickup at the university’s information desk at the Muenster University Center. Once masks are complete, they can be dropped off at the same location.

So far, the university has collected more than 400 masks and donated them to students, and all essential staff on campus.

“At this time, we are shifting to a community-focused effort in collaboration with the United Way of Vermillion and the Vermillion Public Library,” said Lampert. “Our goal is to get masks to local social services and other needs as they arise,” said Sara Lampert, Ph.D., an associate professor of history and coordinator of the Women, Gender & Sexuality Studies program,

Because of the outpouring support, there is now a second site at the Vermillion Public Library where people can pick up t-shirts to make masks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing cloth face masks in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as in grocery stores or walking the hallways of campus and residence halls. Wearing a face mask helps those who may have COVID-19, but are not showing symptoms, from transmitting it to others.

To learn how to make masks from the t-shirts, click here.