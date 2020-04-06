USD announces summer term to be done online

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – The University of South Dakota (USD) will continue to have classes remotely through the summer academic term.

All public universities in the state transitioned to having classes remotely on March 23 for the remainder of the spring semester due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the South Dakota Board of Regents announced that remote classes will be extended through the universities’ summer term. The board said the decision is meant to support the continued efforts in South Dakota to lower the spread of the virus.

USD’s summer semester begins on May 18 and ends on August 7.

“Our priority is ensuring continued instruction for the spring and summer terms for our students,” said Kurt Hackemer, USD Provost. “We are grateful to our excellent faculty members who have transitioned courses to remote delivery, which allows our students to continue progress toward graduation during this uncertain time.”

The university said that the pandemic remains to be fluid, it anticipates a return to a normal fall schedule and is actively preparing for the return of its students.