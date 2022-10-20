One of the candidates in the race for US Senate in Iowa wasted no time casting his ballot as early voting is underway in Iowa.

Democrat Mike Franken voted early at the long lines rec center this afternoon. Franken, who’s from Sioux City, is encouraging everyone, regardless of party, to vote either early, absentee, or on election day. Franken spoke with KCAU about what his next steps are after voting early.

“We’re proceeding as if we’re behind by 50 or ahead by 10. We’re proceeding to represent Iowans and be available, pathable, be… Be part of the solutions versus just denigrating the other party. And I like that to be a hallmark of my career as a senator. To be a person that actually solves things without complaining about it or being a follower to some party politics,” Franken said.

Franken is challenging longtime incumbent Chuck Grassley. The latest Des Moines Register poll shows Grassley with a 3-point lead on Franken which is within the margin for error.