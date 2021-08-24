US Rep. Johnson to hold town hall in Elk Point

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) — U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson of South Dakota will be hosting a town hall in Elk Point on Monday.

The “Inside Scoop” town wall will be held at Ollie’s at 411 E. Rose St. in Elk Point at 2 p.m. on August 30.

Johnson’s office said he has held many town halls across the state to listen to state residents. South Dakotans are encouraged to attend and discuss what is happening in Congress.

Johnson recently held an “Inside Scoop” town hall in Rapid City.

Thank you to everyone who attended today’s Rapid City Inside Scoop at the Central States Fair! Good questions on cannabis, Afghanistan, social security, 5G, debt, and the infrastructure bill. pic.twitter.com/j50a8MLjSu — Rep. Dusty Johnson (@RepDustyJohnson) August 21, 2021

Johnson is South Dakota’s at-large representative in the U.S. House of Representatives.