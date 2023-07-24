WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) — The USS Sioux City, the Navy military ship bearing Sioux City’s name, will be decommissioned by the end of the year, Navy authorities said, but an exact date is not yet known.

The USS Sioux City is a littoral combat ship (LCS), described on the Navy’s website as a “fast, agile, mission-focused-platform designed for operation in near-shore environments yet capable of open-ocean operation. They are designed to defeat asymmetric “anti-access” threats such as mines, quiet diesel submarines, and fast surface craft.”

Less than a decade after its christening, the USS Sioux City and three other LCS will be decommissioned within the 2023 fiscal year, which ends September 30, 2023, a Navy spokesperson told KCAU 9. They also said that an exact date for the decommissioning has not been determined.

The Facebook page for the ship had created a post with a decommissioning date but it has since been deleted.

The other LCS yet to be decommissioned alongside the USS Sioux City in the fiscal year are Milwaukee (LCS 5), Detroit (LCS 7), and Little Rock (LCS 9). The Navy spokesperson said the four ships will be designated for Foreign Military Sales after decommissioning.

The “Report to Congress on the Annual Long-Range Plan for Construction of Naval Vessels for Fiscal Year 2023” states that the continued use of the LCSs would “imposes significant cost to upgrade it to a common configuration.” It adds that decommissioning of eight Freedom-class LCSs would allow for “investments in higher priority capability and capacity.”

Talk of a ship bearing the Sioux City namesake surfaced in 2012, with Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus confirming it that June. After nearly 4 years of design and construction, the USS Sioux City was christened on January 31, 2016, in Marinette, Wisconsin. The ship was later commissioned in November 2018. Ship crews often made visits to Sioux City.

Throughout recent years, the USS Sioux City was deployed to help with a counter-narcotics operation, even seizing $24M of suspected cocaine in two back-to-back drug busts in April 2021.