MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Department has announced that the U.S. Marshals will be joining the search for a man who was accused of misusing nearly three quarters of a million dollars.

According to a release posted to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, Jeffrey David Stewart II is wanted by U.S. Marshals on a felony theft warrant as of January 31.

Stewart is accused of misappropriating $740,000 that was intended for the North Fork Area Transit system. He allegedly used the funds at multiple casinos, for airline fees, and other personal purchases.

Anyone with information about Stewart’s whereabouts is asked to contact DUSM Cardenas at 402-672-9790 or Madison County Investigators Vrbsky or Hjorth at 402-454-2110.

