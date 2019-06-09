US and Mexican officials reach trade agreement

On Twitter Saturday morning, thanking the Mexican President and Foreign Minister: “For working so long and hard to get our agreement on immigration completed!”

President Trump announcing the deal Friday night, tweeting that the proposed tariffs on Mexican goods set to take effect this Monday are quote “hereby indefinitely suspended.”

Mexican and US officials coming to the agreement following several days of negotiations.

Mexico agreeing to send 6000 troops to its southern border with Guatemala and vowing to crack down on human trafficking and smuggling networks.

