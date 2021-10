DENISON, Iowa (KCAU) – U.S. Highway 59 will undergo repairs in Crawford County starting mid-October.

According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Transportation, the roadway of U.S. 59 to Avenue C in Denison will be closed from October 18 to October 27.

A detour will be available using U.S. 59, Arrowhead Road, and Avenue C.

Officials remind drivers to be cautious and follow traffic laws.