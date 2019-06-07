UPDATE: Teen arrested after overnight fight at Storm Lake park

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Storm Lake Police Department has one person in custody after an early morning fight.

The police said a large fight broke out around 12:50 a.m. on Friday. They said a 16-year-old male was visiting with some friends at Awayis Park when several men confronted them and a fight broke out. The victim was assaulted by several people and suffered a serious injury to his jaw.

A witness told police that during the fight, the suspects entered a third party’s car and stole over $800 worth of items. The victim’s wallet was also stolen. The victim and his friends then reported the incident to the Storm Lake police.

The victim was taken to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center. Later, he was taken to Sioux City.

According to the authorities, one was the suspects was identified as a 16-year-old male of Storm Lake. He was taken into custody and charged with third-degree burglary, rioting, and disorderly conduct. He was taken to the Youth Detention Facility in Cherokee for a court date.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the authorities are still trying to identify and locate the rest of the suspects involved.

Anyone that has information regarding the incident is asked to call the Storm Lake police at 712-732-8010 or 712-749-2525.

