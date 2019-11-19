UPDATE: Stabbing victim in Spirit Lake in good condition, suspect still at large

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: The stabbing victim is in good condition, according to the authorities.

Monday night the victim was stabbed at the Kum and Go in Spirit Lake, Iowa. She was taken to the hospital.

The suspect, Teangelo Grice, is still at large. However, the authorities say it was not a random act of violence, and they don’t believe the public is in danger.

PREVIOUS: Authorities in Spirit Lake, Iowa, are asking the public’s help in finding an attempted murder suspect.

According to a press release, around 11 p.m. on Monday, authorities were called to the Kum and Go in Spirit Lake for a report of a stabbing. When the cops arrived on the scene they found a female customer had been stabbed inside the store. The customer was transported to the Lake Regional Health Care Center.

Police said that the suspect, Teangelo Lamel Grice, 43, left the scene on foot before they arrived. Authorities describe Grice as a black male, 5’11”, 200 lbs with brown eyes. Authorities mentioned that he is wanted on the following charges:

Attempted murder

Domestic, third offense

Violation no-contact order

False imprisonment

First-degree burglary

Assault while displaying a weapon

Authorities warn the public not to approach Grice. If anyone sees or knows of Grice’s whereabouts, authorities said to contact your local enforcement agency, the Spirit Lake Police Department at 712-336-5776 or the Dickinson County Communication Center at 712-336-2525. Police said that callers may remain anonymous.