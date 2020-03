SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department has arrested a man for stabbing a man multiple times in Sioux City Thursday.

Jason W. Persons, 41, of Sioux City was arrested for the stabbing of a man in Sioux City on 4200 Block of S. Lewis Boulevard around 12:40 a.m.

Persons faces a charge of willful injury, a Class C felony, and is booked into the Woodbury County Jail.

Officials said his victim was transported to the hospital Thursday and is expected to make a full recovery.