SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Friday a burst pipe left the residents of Riverside Gardens, a housing complex for low-income seniors, without water over the holiday weekend.

Tuesday morning KCAU9 reached out to Connections Area Agency on Aging, the sponsor of the property, which contracts out the management of the property. KCAU 9 asked the company what was being done for the residents left without water they said they were surprised by the news but quickly contacted the property manager who already scheduled a plumber to fix the pipes and return service by the end of the day today.

Both connections and the property management company said they regret that this happened. They also assured KCAU 9 that they will update their emergency service plan to prevent future issues.