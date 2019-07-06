Update on Verizon service issues

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As of around 5 Friday evening, the Verizon service problem was resolved and normal calling should be working.

However, these issues began Wednesday, creating quite a few headaches for Siouxlanders over the past 3 days.

Sgt. Jeremy McClure from the Sioux City Police Department says, “Some people haven’t been able to get through to the police department or city hall. I can see some issues arising as far as people who need prescription refills or want to report non-emergency issues will have some problems.”

It also affected area businesses. Sugar Shack Bakery owner Claudia Hessa says, “I’m thinking that just like when I called some businesses I think maybe they’re just closed or the phone number is disconnected or something.”

But the real problem was with the service, that has now been resolved.

FiberComm Owner, Jeff Zyzda says, “We tried to do some routing changes that was flooding our network and those changes did help and correct that problem.”