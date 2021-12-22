SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign will be around for only a couple of more days.

The deadline for donations is Christmas Eve, and the Salvation Army says they have raised around $91,000 through the campaign. That is still short of the $135,000 goal set for this year.

One of the largest hurdles for the Salvation Army was finding bell ringers.

“So typically we would hire around 40 bell ringers to really keep our funds moving in. But this year has been very difficult. We’ve probably only hired about ten internally, and we’ve used people ready as well to help with those day laborers,” Salvation Army Captain Karissa Zumwalt said.

Last year’s donation totals are similar to this year, but it is still short of the money raised during previous years.

“So this is our one big fundraiser for the year. This helps us get through January till next November when we start ringing again. And that helps with our food pantry, it helps with our youth programming, it helps with our case management, our emergency disaster services all of those things,” Zumwalt said.

