SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Chris Larsen Park Project is looking to wrap up completion by the end of 2022.

After more than six years of planning and construction, the park is expected to finish by the end of December.

Currently, the park is getting landscaped. Chris Larsen Park is expected to have room for various activities for the communty like yoga, dog walking, and picnic areas.

Matt Salvatore, director of Sioux City Parks and Recreation, said he’s exctied for people to see the finished park.

“It’s been a long time coming and it’s nice to get the project to the finish line here. The project being fully funded and ready to open to the public come spring,” said Salvatore.

Salvatore said the Sioux City Parks and Recreation hopes to hold a grand opening for the park in May of 2023.