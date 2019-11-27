UPDATE: Highway 20 from Moville to Woodbury Co. line in Cushing is reopened

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: Highway 20 between Moville and the Woodbury County line in Cushing is back open.
PREVIOUS: Travel is not advised on Highway 20 between Moville and the Woodbury County line in Cushing.
The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office said no state plows have been out and the westbound lane is 100% blocked.
Authorities said to travel at your own risk as first responders will only be responding to life-threatening emergencies until the roads are cleared.
Officials have issued a towing ban for Woodbury County as of 11:23 p.m. on Tuesday.
Check the Iowa 511 for the latest road conditions.