UPDATE: Hamilton Blvd. reopens

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sections of roads that were closed earlier Friday, have now been reopened.

Larsen Park Road, Hamilton Boulevard and southbound Interstate 29 ramps reopened at 4 p.m. Friday.

The roads were closed after water started getting onto them. City and DOT crews worked to control the flow.

To see if roads are affected by water, you can click here to view Iowa roads, click here for Nebraska roads, or check on South Dakota roads here.

PREVIOUS: With the Missouri River projected to crest at 30.4 feet, authorities are taking precautionary measures, including closing down a portion of Hamilton Boulevard.

The Iowa DOT has closed a part of Hamilton Boulevard at Interstate 29 and the southbound on-ramp an off-ramp to Interstate 29.

This closure affects access to Chris Larsen Park Road from Hamilton Boulevard. They have also closed The Sioux City Public Boat Ramp.

The Iowa DOT and city crews are currently working together in an attempt to control the flow of water into a storm sewer. If this attempt is successful, they will use pumps to reopen the road.

When the NWS comes out with more updates, city officials will let the public know.

