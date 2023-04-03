YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — Law enforcement said that they do not think foul play was a factor after a body was found in Yankton on Sunday.

According to a Facebook post from the Yankton Police Department, they are not suspecting any foul play after a body was found in the Westside Park Pond area at around 11:45 on Sunday.

The police department said that an autopsy is being conducted on Monday and results are expected to come in by the end of the week.

Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, Yankton County Search and Rescue, and Yankton County EMS assisted in recovering the body.

The incident is still being investigated at this time.