UPDATE: Animal contact with transformer causes explosions, power outage in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: MidAmerican Energy told KCAU 9 that an animal made contact with the transformer on West 25th Street and Hamilton Boulevard at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday morning.

After the animal made contact, the transformer exploded causing powerlines to catch fire and fall down. Shortly after that, another transformer exploded in the Dearborn Avenue and Valley Drive area.

Authorities said that the explosions caused traffic signals to shut off at Hamilton Boulevard and Outer Drive, Hamilton Boulevard and 36th Street, Hamilton Boulevard and North Plaza, and Hamilton Boulevard and South Plaza. Officers provided traffic control on Hamilton Boulevard and Outer Drive and 36th Street until stop signs were set up.

The southbound lanes of Hamilton Boulevard were reopened around 12:20 p.m. However, the northbound lanes of Hamilton Boulevard still remained closed from West 24th Street to West 26th Street and the traffic signals are still down.

MidAmerican Energy also said the issue caused issues with the local substation and over 4,300 Sioux City residents lost power due to power lines being down and causing a second transformer to blow on Dearborn Boulevard.

MidAmerican has three crews on the scene and only about 160 residents are still without power. They hope to have all power restored before game time.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨 Hamilton Blvd from W. 24th to Stone Park Blvd. is shut down after multiple wires are down with arcing and transformers blowing at West 25th and Hamilton. Additional transformers blew and wires down near Dearborn and Hamilton. AVOID THE AREA! #SCFReady — Sioux City Fire Rescue (@SIOUX_CITY_FIRE) February 2, 2020

MidAmerican is working to fix the problem as quickly as possible.