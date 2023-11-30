SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Some upcoming events will be bringing Christmas cheer to the Sioux City Railroad Museum.

The Railroad Museum’s 12 Nights of Christmas will run from December 1 through December 12 at the Railroad Museum.

The event features a variety of different attractions and activities such as lights and decorations, crafts, concessions, train rides, a back sale, caroling, vendors, and even a chance to meet with Santa Claus.

The event begins at 5 p.m. each day lasting until 8 p.m. The tree lighting takes place at 5:30 p.m.

Another Christmas event coming to the Railroad Museum is Santa’s Whistlestop Tour on December 2 and December 9. The tour stop will be from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. each day. Santa will be arriving at the museum via train at 12:30 p.m. and the department at 3:30 p.m.

Both events are free-will donation admission.